Beachfront development works going on at a brisk pace ahead of G-20 working group committee meeting in Visakhapatnam

February 22, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Ahead of G-20 working group committee meeting scheduled to be organised during the end of the March, works for the beachfront development between Rushikonda and Tenneti Park stretch are going on at a brisk pace. Apart from creating three new beaches at Jodugullapalem, Sagar Nagar and near ISKCON temple, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has also engaged its workers to develop two viewpoints – one at the renowned Jodugullapalem and another near Gudlavanipalem (Near Seethakonda).

The beach stretch between Tenneti Park and Jodugullapalem is almost ready ready. The beach stretch which has gained more attention after Bangladesh-based ship MV Maa ran aground and was abandoned here. Though the ship is yet to be developed as a tourist attraction, it has become a hotspot for tourists coming from various destinations. The beach which used to resemble a dumping yard looks neat and clean now, as a large number of staff worked for several days clearing the debris. In the last few days, the beach has been receiving a large number of visitors.

“The stretch between Tenneti Park and Jodugullapalem used to look like a dumping yard with lots of garbage and many used to openly defecate here. It is clean now and has become new hangout spot. The beach looks very fresh,” said N. Kishore from Visalakshi Nagar, who had visited the beach to take holy dip on culmination of Maha Sivaratri on Monday.

Similarly, around 200 metre view point stretch is being developed at Jodugullapalem. Nearly 50 employees are seen engaged in constructing boundary walls and laying walking track on side of a road. Development of another view point is at pace near Gudlavanipalem area. As per the officials, the two points could become major tourist attraction and selfie points.

On Tuesday, works were seen being taken up at Sagar Nagar beach. The approach road between the Sagar Nagar main road and the beach is being developed. As per the authorities, adequate parking place will also be provided at the beach.

“The beaches will have bio toilets, seating and proper parking facilities like R.K Beach and Rushikonda. This would not only clear rush at the existing beaches, but also create scope to generate employment to the vendors,” said GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu.

He said that around 40 advanced CCTV cameras would be installed in the new beachfront stretch which is being developed. The cameras would have also automatic speed recorders and they can be used to tackle the issue of erring speedsters. The stretch between Jodugullapalem and Bheemunipatnam will be illuminated with high-power lighting.