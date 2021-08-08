Beaches in city wear a deserted look

Restrictions will check the spread of virus, say doctors

All the main beaches in the city from Yarada to Bheemunipatnam, including the most popular ones such as RK Beach and Rushikonda, wore a deserted look on Saturday.

Based on a review meeting it was decided on Friday that the beaches will be closed from 5.30 p.m. till next morning on all weekends and on all public holidays.

The medical fraternity welcomed the decision and many doctors said that it was a right move by the district administration. Otherwise on every weekend and holidays the beaches were getting crowded and all COVID protocols were being thrown to the wind, they said. “The second wave is still to subside fully and the proposed third wave is impending. This was the right time to impose some restrictions and enforcements to check the spread of the virus,” said District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

“This is the time that one should tread cautiously. The second wave is coming under control and the timing and intensity of the third wave depends on how people follow the COVID protocols, such as wearing a mask, maintaining the social distancing norms, keeping away from crowded places and sanitising the hands,” he said. The police officials were seen enforcing the closure of the beaches, including the RK Beach Road.

Barricades were erected at all entry points into Beach Road and police officials were seen diverting the vehicles and sending back the beachgoers. Even evening walkers were turned back.

A number of patrolling vehicles were seen doing rounds on Beach Road stretch from Naval Coast Battery to Bheemunipatnam. Police pickets were posted at all the major junctions.

According to Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, this would continue for some time, till the danger is averted.