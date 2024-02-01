Beach Road to get a facelift ahead of MILAN exercise

February 01, 2024 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In the view of the MILAN naval exercise, which is scheduled to be held from February 19 to 27, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will take up beautification works along the Beach Road stretch.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, along with officials from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), have conducted an inspection along the Beach Road stretch here on Wednesday. Mr. Saikanth Varma asked officials to take up road repairs, repair defunct streetlights and CCTV cameras. Walls should be painted along Beach Road wherever necessary, he said. The Engineering Department was told to ensure that road signages and zebra crossings were clearly visible and to ensure proper lighting on the roads. He later inspected the ongoing road extension project and footpath and greenery development works between Green Park Hotel Junction to Seven Hills Hospital Junction. Chief Engineer Ravikrishna Raju was present.