Beach Road to be closed for vehicles, special focus on drunken driving on New Year’s eve, announce Visakhapatnam police

December 29, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth said that no vehicles will be allowed between The Park Hotel Junction to NTR Statue on the Beach Road from 9 p.m. on December 31 to 5 a.m. on the next day.

He said that designated parking spaces will be allotted for visitors coming to Beach Road for the New Year’s eve celebrations.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Srikanth said that a large number of police personnel will be deployed along the Beach Road stretch. As a number of families, especially women, are expected to take part in the celebrations along Beach Road, police personnel would keep a constant vigil to ensure there is no public nuisance like eve-teasing and misbehaving. Drones would be used to monitor mischief-mongers, Mr. Srikanth said, adding that the public would not be allowed to burst firecrackers on the Beach Road.

The Commissioner said that special drives on drunken driving would be organised on December 31 night. Motorists driving dangerously and taking part in street races would be dealt with sternly, he said.

“Those who lend their two-wheelers to minors or children will be punished. Motorists who escape from our watch would be caught sooner or later as the police personnel on the ground will be equipped with body-worn cameras,” he said. The Commissioner also recalled that during Dasara, a large number of persons were caught indulging in drunken driving, and 149 of them were convicted by the Bheemunipatnam court.

The Telugu Thalli Flyover will be closed for vehicles from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (January 1). The middle lane of the BRTS corridor between Maddilapalem to RTC Complex and the underpass at Asilmetta would be closed. Similarly, the middle lane of the Hanumanthawaka–Adavivaram BRTS corridor will also be closed for traffic except for emergency services, he said.

Mr. Srikanth added that guidelines have been issued to hotels and pubs regarding the celebrations.