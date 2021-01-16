Beach Control Room rescues four missing children

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 January 2021 01:33 IST

On Sunday, the all-women police team at the Beach Control Room rescued four children, who had gone missing at RK Beach, and handed them over to their parents, said Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha.

Being festival and weekend, there was huge crowd at beach and the four children who had gone missing, were all below 10 years. After receiving the complaint, the police team at the control room rescued them, said a woman constable.

Durga Prasad, father of Venkat Gyandeep (4), who had gone missing, said that his son was traced within 20 minutes, after he lodged a complaint at the Control Room. “My son had gone missing near the Kali Matha temple and he was traced by two women constable near the Children’s Park,” he said. Appreciating the response of the police,He said that the constables and staff were very cordial. and they even bought an ice cream for his son to keep his spirits up.

The Control Room near Kali Matha temple in RK Beach had gone operational on Wednesday, with the objective of taking up community policing.

The Control Room, manned by all-women police force, is operational 24/7 and is connected to all the 23 police stations under the Police Commissionerate.

Equipped with technology and latest communication equipment, the team present will coordinate with all police wings including Law & Order, Armed Reserve, Crime, Traffic, Marine Police, Community Guards and others, in case of any issue.

Senior officers ADCP (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana, ACP (East) Harshita Chandra and inspectors were present.