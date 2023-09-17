Beach cleanup programme evokes good response in Visakhapatnam

September 17, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A large number of people enthusiastically took part in the beach cleanup campaign organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) as part of ‘Swachhata League 2.0’ and ‘Eco-Vizag’, in association with several NGOs at various beaches, including RK Beach and Rushikonda, here on Sunday. The cleanup programmes were also organised at Kailasagiri and VMRDA Smart City Park.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna Rao, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma and other officials attended the programme and cleaned the beach premises by picking up wastes. Renowned sports personality and former Indian weightlifter Karanam Malleswari also took part in the event.

Speaking during the programme, Ms Hari Venkata Kumari said that the corporation was leaving no stone unturned to make Visakhapatnam one of the cleanest cities in the country. By introducing ‘Eco-Vizag’ programme, the GVMC was creating awareness about the environmental pollution, she said. She said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking initiatives to make Visakhapatnam a plastic-free city.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that five beach cleaning machines were procured to keep beaches clean in the city. He also recalled that Vizag has achieved many awards in Swachhata last year and hoped that it would receive this year as well.

Ms. Malleswari said that Visakhapatnam was a well-known for cleanliness and it is the responsibility of every citizen to keep the city clean. She also said that people must join hands in such programmes designed for protecting the environment.

Mr. Saikath Varma said that over 10,000 people took part in the beach cleaning campaign at R.K Beach. He also said that another 15,000 people took part in the cleaning programmes at Rushikonda, Kailasagiri and VMRDA Smart City park.

A sand sculpture on ‘Eco-Vizag’ created at the R.K Beach turned as major attraction. A selfie-point was also arranged for the people to take pictures during the campaign.

Deputy Mayors, Additional Commissioners and Corporators and others were present.