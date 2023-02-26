ADVERTISEMENT

Beach cleaning programme organised at Sagar Nagar in Visakhapatnam

February 26, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of students from various colleges, volunteers and staff from the Collectorate, GVMC, Forest and other departments enthusiastically took part in the beach cleaning programme organised as part of ‘Sagara Theera Swachhtha’ at Sagar Nagar beach here on Sunday.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna who also took part in the programme collected wastes around the beach premises for about two hours along with the volunteers. Mr. Mallikarjuna said that this was the 10 th edition of beach cleaning programme organised in the district and all the previous beach cleaning programmes held at various beach stretches were held successfully. He also said that people must also take the responsibility to keep the beaches clean.

