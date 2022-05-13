Beach cleaning programme in Visakhapatnam on May 15

Garbage and plastic washed ashore, which was flown in the sea through a drain at Lawsons Bay beach in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, May 12, 2022, as the city experienced heavy rains under the influence of severe cyclone Asani. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

May 13, 2022 22:50 IST

The programme will be conducted at four places