Beach cleaning programme in Visakhapatnam on May 15

Garbage and plastic washed ashore, which was flown in the sea through a drain at Lawsons Bay beach in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, May 12, 2022, as the city experienced heavy rains under the influence of severe cyclone Asani. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak
The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM May 13, 2022 22:50 IST
Updated: May 14, 2022 08:56 IST

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna appealed to the citizens to take part in ‘Swachhta’, a beach cleaning programme, being organised on May 15 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

In a release on Friday, he said that the programme will be conducted at four places — R.K Beach, Jodugullapalem, Peda Jalaripeta and Gokul Park areas.

He has asked people, NGOs, employees and students to attend and make the event successful.

