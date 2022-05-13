Visakhapatnam

Beach cleaning programme in Visakhapatnam on May 15

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna appealed to the citizens to take part in ‘Swachhta’, a beach cleaning programme, being organised on May 15 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.. In a release on Friday, he said that the programme will be conducted at four places — R.K Beach, Jodugullapalem, Peda Jalaripeta and Gokul Park areas. He has asked people, NGOs, employees and students to attend and make the event successful.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2022 10:51:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/beach-cleaning-programme-in-visakhapatnam-on-may-15/article65411590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY