Beach cleaning programme in Visakhapatnam on May 15

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna appealed to the citizens to take part in ‘Swachhta’, a beach cleaning programme, being organised on May 15 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.. In a release on Friday, he said that the programme will be conducted at four places — R.K Beach, Jodugullapalem, Peda Jalaripeta and Gokul Park areas. He has asked people, NGOs, employees and students to attend and make the event successful.