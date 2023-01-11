ADVERTISEMENT

Beach cleaning campaign organised in Visakhapatnam

January 11, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 100 students, faculty members and branch staff from Aakash BYJU’S, took part in “Junk the Plastic”, a beach cleaning campaign at the Jodugullapalem beach here on Wednesday. As part of the campaign, they have cleared debris and removed unwanted wastes from beach, especially plastic. The campaign intends to spread awareness against plastic usage and its affect on the environment. Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’s, Dheeraj Kumar Mishra, said that such acitivities will be taken up in other coastal cities also.

