Beach clean-up campaigns mark World Ocean Day in Visakhapatnam

June 08, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Government organisations, private companies, educational institutions and NGOs undertook beach clean-up campaigns at various stretches between Naval Coastal Battery and Bheemunipatnam on June 8 (Thursday), marking the World Oceans Day.

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) organised a coast clean-up programme at Sagar Nagar Beach. Government departments, NGOs, social organisations, educational institutions and citizens took part in it. They picked up garbage including plastic wrappers, bottles and other waste material on the beach.

IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said that the programme was aimed at creating awareness on the importance of preserving oceans and marine ecosystems. She emphasised the significance of collective action in addressing the challenges faced by oceans and highlighted the role of zoological parks in promoting environmental conservation. The IGZP distributed participation certificates to those who took part in the programme.

TDP leader M. Sribharat took part in a beach clean-up campaign organised by a private organisation at Rushikonda. GVMC officials took part in a similar programme, in coordination with private bank staff.

