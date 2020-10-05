Be wary of fake job offers: ITAAP

VISAKHAPATNAM

The IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) has cautioned prospective job seekers against falling a prey to fake placement agencies, which are trying to exploit gullible candidates by charging fee money.

In a statement on Sunday, ITAAP president Sreedhar Kosaraju noted that despite a temporary slowdown in hiring by the IT industry due to COVID-19 impact on the overall global economy, many companies are still continuing to hire in the State.

ITAAP has received multiple complaints from many IT companies in the recent past of such cheating incidents. Most of these incidents in the State are reported from the placement agencies located in the northern States.

The fake placement agencies first download candidates’ database from popular job portals. They generate fake offer letters matching the candidates’ profile on copied company letterheads, by pretending to be authorised placement agency of genuine IT companies. Then, calls are made to the target candidates to conduct fake interviews and their certificates are collected to offer the fake job.

They charge money from the candidates while sending the offer letter. Candidates are asked to pay through digital wallets like Paytm / Google Pay etc and after the payment is made they simply block the candidate phones.

Since they charge around ₹5,000 per offer the candidates have not yet approached the police. But such incidents are now showing an increasing trend.

Genuine IT companies and genuine placement agencies never ask for money. If any candidate suspects of such a fake offer, ITAAP recommends them to contact the company directly on the contact phone and mail IDs mentioned on the company website. Candidates can also write to info@theitaap.org if they receive any such fake offers.