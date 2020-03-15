Visakhapatnam

Be thorough in poll rules, officials told

Polling officials should be very thorough in allocation of symbols, using two ballot papers in pink and white colours for sarpanch and ward member posts, Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar said at a training programme for returning officers and polling officials on panchayat polls at the Children Arena on Saturday.

Since the election was conducted for small number of voters all precautions should be taken in counting the ballots.

ITDA Project Officer D.K. Balaji and District Panchayat Officer R. Govinda Rao participated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 12:09:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/be-thorough-in-poll-rules-officials-told/article31071111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY