Be thorough in poll rules, officials told

Polling officials should be very thorough in allocation of symbols, using two ballot papers in pink and white colours for sarpanch and ward member posts, Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar said at a training programme for returning officers and polling officials on panchayat polls at the Children Arena on Saturday.

Since the election was conducted for small number of voters all precautions should be taken in counting the ballots.

ITDA Project Officer D.K. Balaji and District Panchayat Officer R. Govinda Rao participated.