Be on your best behaviour, police counsel Visakhapatnam photographers

May 26, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Local photographers eking out a living by shooting pictures of people at city beaches were on Thursday counselled by the police to be on their best behaviour with visitors.

At a meeting convened at the III Town police station by the city police for local photographers working at RK Beach, YMCA and Rushikonda, III Town Inspector K. Rama Rao said the police would not take kindly to any complaints of misbehaviour lodged by visitors.

Police also asked the photographers to contact them if they come across any suspicious elements.

Around 100 photographers attended the meeting. The details of the photographers were noted down by the Sachivalayam staff.