HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Be on your best behaviour, police counsel Visakhapatnam photographers

Police also asked the photographers to contact them if they come across any suspicious elements

May 26, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Local photographers eking out a living by shooting pictures of people at city beaches were on Thursday counselled by the police to be on their best behaviour with visitors.

At a meeting convened at the III Town police station by the city police for local photographers working at RK Beach, YMCA and Rushikonda, III Town Inspector K. Rama Rao said the police would not take kindly to any complaints of misbehaviour lodged by visitors.

Police also asked the photographers to contact them if they come across any suspicious elements.

Around 100 photographers attended the meeting. The details of the photographers were noted down by the Sachivalayam staff.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.