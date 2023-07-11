Be on alert on seasonal diseases in the next four months, Visakhapatnam Collector tells officials

July 11, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has asked the officials to be on alert in view of possible rise in seasonal diseases. In the wake of rains, he directed the officials to conduct awareness campaigns on dengue and malaria fevers in various areas.

He conducted a review meeting with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner and officials here on Tuesday. He said that steps should be taken to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. He directed them to conduct Friday-Dry day activities involving ANMs, ASHA workers and ward secretariat staff. The volunteers should visit households and create awareness about the possible places of mosquito breeding, the Collector said.

The Collector asked the Health Department officials to collect data on seasonal diseases cases from private hospitals from time to time. He asked them to increase the sample testing capacity.

Mr. Mallikarjuna instructed the Education Department officials to perform spraying operations in all the educational institutions and hostels five times a week from now till November.

District Medical and Health Officer Jagadeeswara Rao, KGH Superintendent Sivananda, District Malaria Officer Tulasi and others were present.

