Be mentally strong, SP tells ailing police personnel

Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam district) B. Krishna Rao tried to boost the morale of the police personnel in the district, who were undergoing treatment at various hospitals or in home isolation, through video conference on Monday.
Stressing on the importance of being mentally strong, the SP said that mental strength would help them in getting back on their feet in a short time and serve people with renewed zeal. He inquired about the condition of about 80 police personnel, undergoing treatment in the district, the conditions at the hospitals and quality of food being served to them.
The staff appealed to the SP to arrange for testing of their family members and the latter readily agreed. He said that doctor Goda Devi would be available to test the family members.
Additional SP (Crimes) B. Atchuta Rao was present.
In a separate statement, DIG (Visakhapatnam Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao advised police personnel in the three districts to observe social distancing and invariably wear masks in view of the rapid spread of COVID-19. He also advised the public to remain indoors and prevent the spread of the disease to the extent possible. He also appealed to them to observe the guidelines being issued by the State government to check the spread of COVID-19.
