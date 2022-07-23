Be extra cautious in the next four months in view of seasonal diseases, Visakhapatnam Collector tells officials

‘Conduct awareness camps and promote the concept of Friday-Dry Day among people’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has asked the officials from the Health Department and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to be extra cautious in the next four months (August to November), keeping in view of outbreak of seasonal diseases. The officials have discussed the action plan to tackle seasonal diseases in the coming 120 days. Apart from directing the health staff to take appropriate steps to control the seasonal diseases, he has also asked them to conduct awareness camps and promote the concept of Friday-Dry Day among the households.

He conducted a review meeting on Saturday with officials.

During the meeting, the Collector has asked the officials to take around 400 additional manpower to the existing 334 in malaria wing, to effectively perform duties tackling seasonal diseases. He has asked them to procure machinery if needed and ensure every sachivalayam has one spraying machine. Stressing on good sanitation, cleaning lakes and water bodies in the district., he instructed the officials to ensure that the sanitary staff clean water stagnated places after rains.

Mr. Mallikarjuna also directed the District Educational Officer to ensure spraying operations are done every day in schools before the arrival of the children.

275 dengue cases

According to the Health Department officials, from January to till date this year, 275 dengue cases were reported in Visakhapatnam district, including 44 in July so far. Almost all the cases are from the urban areas, while three cases are from Anandapuram.

Officials said that Kobbarithota, One Town and a few other areas have been reporting dengue cases. Recently, five dengue cases were reported from a prominent gated community at Gajuwaka.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, DMHO K. Vijaya Lakshmi, Andhra Medical College Principal G. Butchiraju, District Malaria Officer K Mani, Chief Medical officer K.S.L.G. Sastry and others were present.