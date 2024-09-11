Be cautious on social media, former CBI official tells students

Visakha Valley School (VVS) conducted the INTACH-Heritage Club Badge ceremony on the school premises here on Wednesday. Former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana, who participated as the chief guest, cautioned students, especially girls, to be cautious on social media and avoid uploading photos.

He noted the coincidence that the event took place on September 11, the same day Swami Vivekananda delivered his historic speech in Chicago. He emphasised the importance of respecting parents, which is deeply rooted in Indian culture and mentioned in texts like the Padma Purana.

He also encouraged students to follow former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s example, stating, “If you are excellent, success will run behind you.”

The school principal Eshwari Prabhakar said that the ceremony, organised annually as part of preserving Indian traditions and values, focussed this year on river conservation.

INTACH Convener D. Rajasekhar Reddy advised students to responsibly carry out their duties with the support of teachers.

The event included the planting of trees, cultural performances by students, and a dance on river conservation by the sixth grade students.