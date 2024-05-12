BCs to emerge as kingmakers in Kapu dominant Pithapuram Assembly constituency

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan, who suffered defeats in Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka in 2019, appears to have gained some footing in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency with his candidature itself bringing the nondescript constituency into the limelight in South India.

Since he and his rival, Kakinada City sitting MP Vanga Geetha from the YSRCP, belong to the dominant Kapu community, which has over 84,000 votes, the Kapus are found to be divided over political lines. This makes the voters of the Backward Classes, who are over 74,000 in number in the constituency, the kingmakers in the election.

The JSP chief, however, began preparing the ground one year ago with his Varahi Yatra, and he has been able to penetrate the fishermen community on the Uppada coast, the handloom weavers in the heart of the constituency, the mulberry and paddy farmers of Gollaprolu, and the Kapus in the pilgrimage centre of Pithapuram.

In a move to counter Mr. Kalyan’s campaign, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy brought forth Kapu leader and troubleshooter Mudragada Padmanabham to woo Kapu voters in favour of Ms. Geetha, adding much-needed vigour to the YSRCP candidate’s campaign.

“I will change my name to ‘Padmanabha Reddy’ if YSRCP fails to defeat Mr. Kalyan in Pithapuram,” he announced, triggering a sentiment among the Kapus in the constituency. Mr. Padmanabham, who quit the Kapu Reservation Movement citing his old age, says he has returned to active politics with the only purpose of defeating Mr. Kalyan.

At a time when the Kapu Reservation Movement was dying a slow death, this challenge caused great anger among his supporters across the State. The irony is that Mr. Padmanabham’s daughter, Ms. Kranthi, condemned her father’s stand and pledged to strive for the victory of Mr. Kalyan.

Kapus’ own

On the other hand, Ms. Geetha has pinned high hopes on the welfare schemes launched by the ruling YSRCP, saying that the beneficiaries of the schemes would stand by her in the election. She also did not hesitate to play the Kapu card and launched a campaign, ‘I am the daughter of Kapus’.

She also highlighted her local status, claiming it would be a huge advantage for the voters if they elected a leader who would live in the constituency and always be available. “Being a celebrity, Mr. Kalyan may be unable to stay in Pithapuram and be reachable 24x7 if elected. He is a celebrity but an MLA needs to be in touch with the people,” Ms. Geetha asserted.

Uppada coast erosion

Meanwhile, on the constituency’s coastal belt, the fisherfolk of Uppada-Kothapalli mandal appreciated Mr. Kalyan for assuring that he will address the erosion of the Uppada coast and fight to protect the marine ecosystem from the hazardous projects proposed on the coast, which the YSRCP never attempted to address during its five-year tenure

“Pithapuram town will be developed into a pilgrimage centre with aid from the Centre. Hospitality and tourism will be developed to create employment opportunities and promote economic activity in Pithapuram,” claimed Mr. Kalyan in his campaign. He also shared his future action plan to bring better marketing facilities for Uppada Jamdani saree makers and Chebrolu’s mulberry farmers.

“By 2024, Jana Sena will have completed a decade without any power. I survived the two defeats in 2019. Jana Sena is the only party in India that has survived for a decade without power. If voted to power, Jana Sena’s journey will continue from Pithapuram,” he said, and he assured that he would buy a house and live in Pithapuram to stay available to the people there.

Mr. Kalyan also had promised to speed up the modernisation of the Yeleru irrigation system, which he claimed was ignored by the YSRCP despite repeated crop loss due to inundation.

Alliance advantage

Mr. Kalyan’s strength seems to come from his party’s alliance with the main opposition in the State, the TDP and the ruling party in the Centre, the BJP. In 2019, the TDP-JSP combined vote share was 51.78% (TDP 36.78% and JSP 15%). TDP Pithapuram Assembly aspirant S.V.S.N. Varma, who initially declared non-cooperation to Mr Kalyan, later had a change of heart and began leading the JSP leader’s campaign after the formation of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance.

Soldier vs leader

In addition to the political factors, Mr. Kalyan enjoys the celebrity status that draws young voters towards his robust election campaign. Much of his online campaign is being done voluntarily by youngsters.

Ms. Geetha, on the other hand, has built a reputation for herself of being a people’s leader over the years and her work during the COVID-19 pandemic is widely recognised in the segment.

Throwing his weight behind his brother, actor and former Union Minister K. Chiranjeevi led a chorus of actors pledging support to Mr. Kalyan. In a video appeal, Mr. Chiranjeevi appealed to his supporters to vote for Mr. Kalyan, calling the latter a ‘peoples’ solider’.

Incidentally, Ms. Geetha was elected as Pithapuram MLA by contesting on the ticket of Praja Rajyam Party which was founded by Mr. Chiranjeevi.