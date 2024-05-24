ADVERTISEMENT

BCG vaccination for adults to start on June 2

Published - May 24, 2024 07:58 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Medical Health Officer P. Jagadeeswara Rao on Thursday asked the officials to strat of the BCG vaccination programme for adults in all panchayats on June 2.

Addressing the District Task Force Committee meeting on BCG vaccination for adult on here, Dr. Jagadeeswara Rao said that the BCG vaccine should be taken by those who have completed 18 years of age, those who had undergone treatment for TB and cured, those with BMI of less than 18, those who have completed 60 years of age and those who smoke and have diabetes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US