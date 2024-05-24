BCG vaccination for adults to start on June 2

District Medical Health Officer P. Jagadeeswara Rao on Thursday asked the officials to strat of the BCG vaccination programme for adults in all panchayats on June 2.

Addressing the District Task Force Committee meeting on BCG vaccination for adult on here, Dr. Jagadeeswara Rao said that the BCG vaccine should be taken by those who have completed 18 years of age, those who had undergone treatment for TB and cured, those with BMI of less than 18, those who have completed 60 years of age and those who smoke and have diabetes.