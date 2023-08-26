BCCI president Roger Binny to attend ACA’s platinum jubilee celebrations in Visakhapatnam on August 28

August 26, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) S.R. Gopinath Reddy said that 1983 World Cup hero and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny will attend the platinum jubliee celebrations of ACA on August 28, which are going to be held at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium here. Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal will also attend the event as guest of honour.

Addressing a press conference at the stadium on Saturday, Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that the cricket legends will interact with former men and women ranji players, captains, ACA staff and 600 other ACA staff. They would also felicitate the family members of the first Indian Test captain and the first captain of the Andhra Ranji Trophy team Colonel C.K Naidu.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy also said that the BCCI president coming to Visakhapatnam is an honour and will bring recognition to the State. Mr. Roger Binny would also inaugurate a new stand which will be set up in the name of N. Venkat Rao, former secretary of the ACA, he said.

