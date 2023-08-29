ADVERTISEMENT

BCCI president Roger Binny takes part in ‘Beach Walk’ in Visakhapatnam

August 29, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

BCCI president Roger Binny flagging off ‘Beach Walk’ n Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and members of the Andhra Cricket Association are seen. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

President of Board of Control for Cricket of India (BCCI) Roger Binny took part in a ‘Beach Walk’ as part of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC)’s ‘Eco-Vizag’ campaign to create awareness against environmental pollution on the Beach Road here on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Indian cricketer K. Srikar Bharat, Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) S.R. Gopinath Reddy and others. The programme was conducted in association with the ACA.

The rally was flagged off by Mr. Roger Binny, in which a large number of students, various NGO members, senior citizens and walkers took part.

Earlier, in the programme, Mr Binny lauded the beauty of Visakhapatnam and said that the pristine beaches attract tourists. He also asked people to support ‘Eco-Vizag’ campaign by the GVMC. He said that Visakhapatnam will be one of the best cities in the country in terms of cleanliness and fight against pollution in the coming days.

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari explained about the ‘Eco-Vizag’ campaign which was launched during June on the occasion of World Environment Day and the steps being taken by the corporation to tackle plastic pollution.

Mr. Srikar Bharat said that people of Visakhapatnam have been supporting the campaigns of the corporation over cleanliness and fight against pollution.

Mr. Mallikarjuna and Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan also spoke.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, Chief City Planner Sunitha and others were present.

