BC organisations felicitate MP GVL Narasimha Rao

September 08, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Leaders belonging to Backward Classes (BC) organisations from the Uttarandhra region felicitated BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao for his efforts get the Central OBC reservation for the communities including Turpu Kapus, Kalinga Vysyas, Sistakaranalu and Sondhis, in the city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he had raised the issue pertaining to the process of Central government granting OBC reservation for four BC communities in the north Andhra districts in the Parliament on several occasions. He said that the process for inclusion of these communities in the Central list of OBCs began only after he led delegations to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) and Union Minister for Social Justice Virendra Kumar. He said that NCBC summoned the Andhra Pradesh government to appear before it on September 13 to present the documents and evidence pertaining to the backwardness of these communities.

The MP said that after State bifurcation, 26 castes belonging to Uttarandhra have been removed from the BC list of Telangana, saying that it is a violation of Article 328 (b) of the Constitution which mandates that every State shall consult the NCBC on all major policy matters affecting the socially and educationally backward classes. He said that he would seek the intervention of the NCBC in protecting the constitutional rights of these 26 communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.