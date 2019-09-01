Bay marathon a runaway hit

The fourth edition of ‘Kinley Vizag Bay Marathon’ organised on Beach Road by Indian Runs Club in association with Leadraft Entertainment evoked an encouraging response on Saturday.

The night marathon was aimed at representing love, compassion and passion that the people of Vizag share for their city. It was held in 21.1K (half marathon) event, which saw about 500 participants. Nearly 4,500 took part in the 5K and 2,500 in 10K category.

Director of India-Company Bottling Operation, Coca-Cola India Pvt. Ltd Vikas Sunkad said: “We are honoured to be part of this initiative. Physical fitness is most essential in everything that we do.” The event organisers Indian Runs Club and Leadraft Entertainment said the fourth edition of the marathon received tremendous response from people and sports enthusiasts from various places and thanked the police, GVMC and others for making it a grand success. CARE Hospital was the health partner.