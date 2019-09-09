Battery regeneration centre opened

A battery diagnostic and regeneration centre (BDRC) built with French technology has been launched in the city.

The promoter of the centre said keeping in view the health hazards associated with the recycling of batteries, a France-based firm specialised in battery regeneration with proven technology in 30 countries, has launched its first centre through the SaiRegen Technologies in the city.

This is the first such centre to be set up in Andhra Pradesh and the second in India after the one which was launched in Hyderabad about a year ago.

Technology training

Launching the facility here, Bertrand Coste, Chief Executive Officer of B.E. Energy, France said that he would impart training in the advanced technology to people during his stay in the city.

“Services such as regeneration of all kinds of industrial and domestic, lead acid, Gel, and AGM batteries which have completed their working cycle and bringing them back to life to full capacity will be provided at the Visakhapatnam centre,” Mr. Coste said.