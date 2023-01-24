Batik Air to fly between Vizag and Kuala Lumpur from March-end

January 24, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Batik Air, formerly known as Malindo Airlines, will fly between Visakhapatnam and Kuala Lumpur from March-end according to the Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA).

TTAA president K. Vijay Mohan, on Monday, said that the association had made a personal representation to former Tourism Minister of Malaysia, Santara, when he was in Visakhapatnam. The association had persuaded the Minster and the airlines to consider flying from Vizag.

Mr. Vijay Mohan welcomed the decision of the airline. “An official of Batik Air came to Visakhapatnam International Airport and saw the facilities available here. They are likely to begin operations from the summer schedule this year,” Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao, when contacted on Monday evening.