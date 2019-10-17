Barricades on city roads have brought down accidents, says CP

Even as putting up barricades on the National Highway-16 passing through the city has sparked a debate among citizens, the police say that the move has brought down the number of accidents.

According to the City Police Commissioner R.K Meena, before the barricades were put up on the roads, the city recorded 118 and 132 accidents in July and August respectively.

“Only 91 accidents have been reported after the barricades were put in September,” Mr. Meena said while referring to the City Crime Records Bureau (CCRB) data.

Giving the details about the accidental deaths, he said the count has reduced to 20 in September when compared to 27 and 31 in July and August.

“In total 48 people sustained grievous injuries in accidents while the count was 68 and 77 for July and August respectively,” Mr. Meena said.

The City Police have put up 66 barricades in the city, mostly on the NH-16, keeping in view the rise in the number of accidental deaths, especially those involving two-wheelers.

“As the national highway passes through the city, there is a need to arrest the speed of the vehicles,” Mr. Meena said.

Mixed response

Meanwhile, the putting up barricades has received a mixed response from the citizens. A section of motorists are expressing displeasure over the initiative, while others have welcomed it.

“The barricades put up on a zig-zag fashion on the road are causing traffic congestions as they hinder the smooth movement of heavy vehicles. At times, they lead to accidents too. There are chances of bikes ramming the barricades in the night,” opined T. Ashok, a motorist.

However, S. Sourabh Krishna, a private company employee, has a different view. “The barricades have put a check on rash driving to some extent. Otherwise, many college-goers and employees resort to reckless driving especially in the peak hours in the morning,” he said.

Asked about the complaints of traffic congestions due to the barricades, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) S. Ranga Reddy said,“ It is a wrong perception. With the barricades on the road, people may be late by a few minutes, but the intention here is to save lives and I think the move is yielding the desired results.”

‘Safe move’

The barricades have been out up at safe distances scientifically so that even heavy vehicles can negotiate with them easily, he explained.

“The initiative have brought under control the lorry drivers who resort to overspeeding late in the night,” he added.