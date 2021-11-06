Bar association gets new president

Vydyula Ravindra Prasad. File

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 November 2021 07:35 IST

Vydyula Ravindra Prasad has been elected as president of the Visakhapatnam Bar Association, in the elections held on November 3.

Mr. Ravindra Prasad had his primary education in Visakhapatnam and college education at Mrs. AVN College and BVK College. He obtained his graduate degree in Law from Andhra University through NVP Law College, Visakhapatnam.

He enrolled himself at the bar in 1987 and has been practising ever since. He was elected as secretary of the Bar Association during 1999-2000. He is a legal adviser for various public sector and private sector industrial houses like HPCL, Hinduja Power, Gangavaram Port, Tata Projects and various other companies in addition to representing clients from different backgrounds.

