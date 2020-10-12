Banned tobacco products worth ₹3.4 lakh seized in raids

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 October 2020

The city police conducted raids on various shops at Dwaraka and West Zone areas, and seized banned chewing tobacco products worth ₹3.40 lakh on Sunday.

The police conducted raids on pan shops and grocery stores at Appughar, Arilova, Kancharapalem, KRM Colony, Pendurthi, Urvasi Junction and a few other areas.

Addressing a press conference at MVP police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that based on concrete information about the storage and illegal sale of the ‘gutka’ and ‘khaini’, five police teams conducted raids on the shops. He said that the police have seized over 17,000 packets of the banned tobacco products apart from nabbing some persons for illegally storing them.

The police suspect that some people have been procuring the banned tobacco products from parts of Odisha and selling them in the district at higher prices.

In Dwaraka zone, about 9,000 tobacco packets worth ₹1,80,000 were seized and in West Zone, 8,046 tobacco packets worth ₹1,60,920 were seized.

The DCP said that the raids would continue.