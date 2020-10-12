Banned tobacco products seized in raids

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 October 2020 20:58 IST

The city police carried out raids on pan and kirana shops at various places here on Monday and seized prohibited tobacco products such as ‘gutka’ and ‘khaini’, worth over ₹2.1 lakh.

DCP (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that based on reliable information, about illegal storage and sale of the banned tobacco products, police teams carried out raids on the shops and stores in the city and seized over 21,000 packets. The police also nabbed some persons for storing the banned tobacco products.

