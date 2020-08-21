Bank timings revised from Monday

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 August 2020 23:19 IST

District Collector V Vinay Chand in a release on Friday said that he issued instructions to all the banks to function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from August 24. Till now the banks were working from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. only, he said.

Keeping in the view of YSR Cheyutha, all banks will function with new timings from August 24, he said.

The banks authorities should display the revised timings in the notice boards, he said.