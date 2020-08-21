Visakhapatnam

Bank timings revised from Monday

District Collector V Vinay Chand in a release on Friday said that he issued instructions to all the banks to function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from August 24. Till now the banks were working from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. only, he said.

Keeping in the view of YSR Cheyutha, all banks will function with new timings from August 24, he said.

The banks authorities should display the revised timings in the notice boards, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2020 11:20:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/bank-timings-revised-from-monday/article32416962.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story