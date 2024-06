Bank of India will organise Samjhauta Day on June 12 to settle the NPA loan accounts of borrowers under one-time settlement schemes at all its branches across the country.

They are specially designed for the NPA borrowers who could not repay their loan in time due to distress in business, medical condition of the borrower or any other genuine reasons.

The bank has special one-time settle schemes to settle small value accounts and mid-sized accounts, according to a release here on Saturday.

