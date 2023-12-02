ADVERTISEMENT

Bank employee ‘ends life’ due to personal issues at Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh

December 02, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old bank employee reportedly ended life at her residence at Pedda Boddepalli under Narsipatnam (Rural) police station limits, late on Friday night.

Sub-Inspector of Narsipatnam (Rural) police station, Dhanunjaya Naidu, said that Ch. V. Arundhathi of Narsipatnam was allegedly disturbed over personal disputes. As per the primary investigation, recently she was divorced from her husband.

A case was registered and the police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

People with suicidal tendencies can call Dial 100

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US