Bank employee ‘ends life’ due to personal issues at Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh

December 02, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 35-year-old bank employee reportedly ended life at her residence at Pedda Boddepalli under Narsipatnam (Rural) police station limits, late on Friday night.

Sub-Inspector of Narsipatnam (Rural) police station, Dhanunjaya Naidu, said that Ch. V. Arundhathi of Narsipatnam was allegedly disturbed over personal disputes. As per the primary investigation, recently she was divorced from her husband.

A case was registered and the police have sent the body for post-mortem.

People with suicidal tendencies can call Dial 100