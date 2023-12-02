HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bank employee ‘ends life’ due to personal issues at Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh

December 02, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old bank employee reportedly ended life at her residence at Pedda Boddepalli under Narsipatnam (Rural) police station limits, late on Friday night.

Sub-Inspector of Narsipatnam (Rural) police station, Dhanunjaya Naidu, said that Ch. V. Arundhathi of Narsipatnam was allegedly disturbed over personal disputes. As per the primary investigation, recently she was divorced from her husband.

A case was registered and the police have sent the body for post-mortem.

People with suicidal tendencies can call Dial 100

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.