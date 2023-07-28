ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladeshi national caught with a button knife at Visakhapatnam airport

July 28, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four Bangladeshi nationals who were heading to Chennai in a flight were picked up for questioning by the Airport police, after one of them was found to be carrying a button knife at the Visakhapatnam airport.

As per the sources, the CISF personnel have caught a person carrying a button knife in his luggage. He had boarded a flight from Kolkata and reached Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night, from where he was supposed to head to Chennai, with the three others. The CISF personnel have informed the Airport police about the issue, who picked him up for questioning. Three passengers who accompanied him have also been asked to stay at the airport.

As per the police, the passenger had accidentally kept the knife in the bag. It was learnt that the passengers were being questioned and a decision will be taken as per the procedures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US