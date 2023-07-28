Bangladeshi national caught with a button knife at Visakhapatnam airport

July 28, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Four Bangladeshi nationals who were heading to Chennai in a flight were picked up for questioning by the Airport police, after one of them was found to be carrying a button knife at the Visakhapatnam airport.

As per the sources, the CISF personnel have caught a person carrying a button knife in his luggage. He had boarded a flight from Kolkata and reached Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night, from where he was supposed to head to Chennai, with the three others. The CISF personnel have informed the Airport police about the issue, who picked him up for questioning. Three passengers who accompanied him have also been asked to stay at the airport.

As per the police, the passenger had accidentally kept the knife in the bag. It was learnt that the passengers were being questioned and a decision will be taken as per the procedures.

