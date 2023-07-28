HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladeshi national caught with a button knife at Visakhapatnam airport

July 28, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four Bangladeshi nationals who were heading to Chennai in a flight were picked up for questioning by the Airport police, after one of them was found to be carrying a button knife at the Visakhapatnam airport.

As per the sources, the CISF personnel have caught a person carrying a button knife in his luggage. He had boarded a flight from Kolkata and reached Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night, from where he was supposed to head to Chennai, with the three others. The CISF personnel have informed the Airport police about the issue, who picked him up for questioning. Three passengers who accompanied him have also been asked to stay at the airport.

As per the police, the passenger had accidentally kept the knife in the bag. It was learnt that the passengers were being questioned and a decision will be taken as per the procedures.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.