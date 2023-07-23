Bangladesh woman discharged from Govt. Mental Care hospital

July 23, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Government Hospital for Mental Care here on Saturday discharged the Bangladesh national Rahima Akter, said superintendent Dr. K.V. Rami Reddy. The City Commissioner of Police appointed two escorts to the woman for her safe journey up to India-Bangladesh boarder at Haridaspur in West Bengal. Dr. Reddy said that the 30-year-old was brought to the city by police from Chittoor on July 24 in 2019 and admitted to the hospital the next day. She suffered from paranoid schizophrenia illness.