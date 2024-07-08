GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangladesh delegation visits Vizag port to explore trade opportunities with India

The discussions with the 10-member team aim at identifying potential areas of collaboration and improvement to facilitate smoother trade operations between the two nations, says port Chairman Angamuthu

Updated - July 08, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
The delegation from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Shipping, and Ministry of Home Affairs participating in a joint meeting with Visakhapatnam Port Authority officials in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The delegation from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Shipping, and Ministry of Home Affairs participating in a joint meeting with Visakhapatnam Port Authority officials in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

A 10-member delegation from the Ministry of Shipping, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Bangladesh, led by S.M. Mostafa Kamal, Joint Secretary (Shipping), and Sheikh Saleh Ahammed, Joint Secretary (Home Affairs), visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Monday, July 8.

The visit is part of Bangladesh’s efforts to explore export-import (EXIM) trade opportunities with India, particularly along the Eastern Coast. The delegation focussed on evaluating the commercial and technical viability of the eastern ports to enhance trade benefits for both countries.

During the visit, key issues such as the ease of doing business, turn round time, customs clearance, port connectivity, transhipment, cruise passenger handling, congestion management, and dredging activities were discussed.

“The discussions aimed at identifying potential areas of collaboration and improvement to facilitate smoother trade operations between the two nations,” VPA chairman M. Angamuthu said.

The VPA team explained an overview of the facilities and infrastructure available, and strategic initiatives taken up at Visakhapatnam Port through a PowerPoint presentation.

Mr. Mostafa Kamal emphasised that Bangladesh is keen on extending all necessary inputs for EXIM trade, aiming to create a mutually beneficial relationship that enhances trade efficiency and economic growth for both countries.

“Our visit marks a significant step towards strengthening bilateral trade relations between India and Bangladesh. We look forward to future engagements that would foster a robust trading partnership,” Mr. Kamal said.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / international relations

