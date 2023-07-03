Bangladesh consulate team visits hospital for mental care in Visakhapatnam to meet a missing woman

July 03, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Visakhapatnam

A two-member Bangladesh consulate team visited the Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC) here and met Bangladeshi national Rahima Akter, who has been undergoing treatment at the hospital after being rescued by the Andhra Pradesh police in July 2019.

She was spotted wandering completely naked in Chittoor district during the rescue operation by the local police.

As per the instructions of the Ministry of External Affairs, a team comprising Selim Md Jahangir, consular, and Ravi Sharma (consular assistant) was allowed to visit (only single visit) the Visakhapatnam hospital on any day between June 20 and July 19 during the permitted hours, said GHMC Superintendent K.V. Rami Reddy. The team visited the hospital on July 1, said Dr. Reddy on Sunday.

The team interacted with the hospital management and met the Bangladeshi woman as part of efforts to repatriate their national. The team visited the hospital to confirm the identity of the woman, who went missing in New Delhi but was found in Chittoor district.

Dr. Rami Reddy said that the police had admitted her to a government hospital in Tirupati for immediate medical attention. The Tirupati Government Hospital management had referred her to the GHMC here in the fourth week of July in 2019.

“We admitted the patient and started treatment. She was suffering from some mental problems at the time of admission. But, she is responding well now. The Bangladesh team also interacted with her. We are paying special attention on the case. We will provide the case details of the woman to the Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate on July 3 for further proceedings before handing over to her family members in Bangladesh as per the official orders. The process may take a month,” Dr. Rami Reddy told The Hindu.

The woman had visited India in July 2019 and went missing from her family while visiting Ajmer. After that, she might have boarded a train at Delhi but was found in Chittoor, Dr. Reddy said.

He said the hospital team with the support of NGOs and stakeholders pursued the case at the Central level and finally traced her address.