April 09, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A new international flight between Bangkok-Vizag-Bangkok, by Thai Air Asia, commenced operations from Visakhapatnam International Airport on Tuesday. This is the second international flight from Vizag post-COVID-19.

The flight will arrive in Visakhapatnam from Bangkok on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Bangkok at 11.20 p.m. It will take off from Visakhapatnams at 11.50 p.m. and land in Bangkok at 4.15 a.m. (local time).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.