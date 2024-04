April 09, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A new international flight between Bangkok-Vizag-Bangkok, by Thai Air Asia, commenced operations from Visakhapatnam International Airport on Tuesday. This is the second international flight from Vizag post-COVID-19.

The flight will arrive in Visakhapatnam from Bangkok on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Bangkok at 11.20 p.m. It will take off from Visakhapatnams at 11.50 p.m. and land in Bangkok at 4.15 a.m. (local time).