Bandaru dares Botcha for open debate on land pooling

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 February 2020 01:06 IST

Former TDP MLA alleges violations of norms, collusion

Alleging coercion and violations of norms in the land pooling exercise being undertaken in several villages, former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy on Tuesday claimed that it was against the assertion of the government that land would be acquired only after getting the consent of people.

He dared Minister Botcha Satyanarayana for an open debate or to convene an all-party meeting on the land pooling exercise in the district.

“Lands being cultivated by SC and BC farmers for decades are being forcibly taken after taking the ryots into custody. Officials are going with earth movers and posse of police personnel. Such instances have been reported from Juttada, S.R. Puram, Pinagadi, Jerripotulapalem, Mudapaka and six villages in Padmanabham mandal,” claimed the TDP leader.

Supreme Court ruling

He alleged that the Supreme Court ruling that assigned land should be treated on par with the patta land was ignored and no compensation was paid for the cashew and mango trees grown on the land selected for acquisition.

“The officials, in collusion with the ruling party leaders, are recording the years of encroachment in a discriminatory manner. The extent of land is deliberately shown less with ulterior motives,” alleged Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy.

Cancellation of pension

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that pensions were cancelled based on a on six-step randomisation computer system. “Officials are saying that if the persons concerned show proof to the contrary, the pensions will be restored. The village/ward volunteer system can be used to verify the claims. Even in the case of other services, the volunteer system is not integrated with the administrative structure at the ground level,” he said.

MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao said quality tools worth ₹42 crore is gathering dust in godowns and if the government cared for BCs, it should be distributed.