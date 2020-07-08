Bandaru: 60% of housing scheme beneficiaries ineligible

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 July 2020 23:30 IST

‘TDP is only opposing irregularities and not the scheme’

Senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has said that the TDP is only opposing the irregularities in the house site patta distribution to the poor and not the scheme itself.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he alleged that a number of scams had occurred during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. It was revealed during the tenure of former Chief Minister K. Rosaiah that 6.2 lakh of the 18 lakh houses, claimed to had been constructed during the tenure of YSR, were not built.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao had stated on the floor of the Assembly that several irregularities had occurred in the housing schemes in combined Andhra Pradesh, the TDP leader said. Mr. Murthy alleged that 60% of the beneficiaries selected by YSR CP government now are ineligible and said he was ready to prove it or face any punishment, if he fails to do so. He alleged that 5.80 lakh houses, taken up by the TDP government and though 95% of the work was done, they were not completed by the present government deliberately to prevent the TDP from getting the credit. Instead, the government could have completed the houses and handed them over to the beneficiaries, he said.

He also alleged violation of assignment rules in land acquisition and demanded a probe by a sitting Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court into the issue. While welcoming the High Power Committee for giving a true report on the styrene monomer vapour leak at LG Polymers plant and the arrest of the company manager, Mr. Murthy found fault with the government over the choice of the lawyer to fight the case on behalf of the government as he was already arguing the Ramesh Kumar case on behalf of the government.

Former MLA Govinda Satyanarayana said that the Aadhaar-linkage for land documents taken up during the tenure of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in 2014-15 had helped in checking corruption in the allotment of house sites.

MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao alleged that amounts ranging from ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh were being collected by the YSRCP workers from the beneficiaries for allotment of house sites.