Ban on use of ring nets becomes topic of discussion in Visakhapatnam

The ban against the use of ring nets for fishing in the city has again come up for discussion at the district-level, following receipt of complaints from the people concerned.

Visakhapatnam District Joint Collector Mayur Ashok recently held a review meeting with the officials concerned from Department of Fisheries, and Marine Police, to check the present status of the enforcement on the banned practice of using ring nets for fishing, complaints and feedback.

According to the Fisheries Department officials, some fishermen are using ring nets for fishing despite strict orders against their usage. The review meeting discussed the action to be taken against fishermen who violate the rules. The Marine Police officers who participated in the meeting were instructed to keep a watch on the fishing with ring nets.

It may be mentioned that the issue of ring nets’ use came to the fore a year and a half ago in the city. Officials believe that the use of ring nets within 8 kilometres will result in depletion of stock, thereby jeopardising the livelihood of some of the poor fishermen. In the past, there have been reports of clashes between groups of fishermen due to the use of ring nets.

When contacted on Sunday, a senior official of the Fisheries Department told The Hindu that the review meeting was held on the status of the action taken against the persons who acted against the norms, among other issues.