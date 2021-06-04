Ban on sale of meat and seafood to continue this Sunday

Officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) have decided to extend the weekend ban on sale of meat and fish here. GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana in a release on Friday informed that the ban would continue this Sunday (June 6) also. The decision was taken keeping in view the pandemic and also to avoid overcrowding at the meat shops and fish markets, usually being witnessed on Sundays. The GVMC has been implementing the weekend ban since the third week of May.