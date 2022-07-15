Ban on plastic given the go-by during CM’s visit in Visakhapatnam

Several plastic containers and water bottles seen scattered at the meeting venue

A day after plastic flexis surfaced along the airport to Andhra University route ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, the city witnessed violation of platic ban yet again on Friday, as huge amount of plastic wastes were generated during the government programme held at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds. The containers in which food was distributed to the ‘Vahana Mitra’ beneficiaries who attended the programme were made of plastic.

After the programme, a large number of plastic containers and water bottles were seen scattered on the ground at the venue. Sanitary staff deputed at the venue were seen collecting heaps of plastic wastes in gunny bags. Opposition party leaders and corporators questioned the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for failing to curb usage of plastic in a State government programme.

Corporator of Ward 22, which includes the AU Engineering College Grounds area, (Jana Sena Party) P.V.L.N. Murthy criticised the civic body for not taking any action against the political leaders for arranging flexis made of plastic. Condemned providing food in plastic containers to the people who have attended the ‘Vahana Mitra’ programme in his ward, he questioned what message are the leaders sending.

“The GVMC officials had seized a shop for having seven plastic water sachets in Ward 21. A bakery was also seized by them when they had found it using single-use plastic near DRM office road. Now, when a number of ruling party leaders have arranged plastic flexis ahead of CM’s visit, why no action was taken?” he questioned.