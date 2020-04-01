Ban imposed on operations at Vizag fishing harbour

A ban has been imposed on harvesting, auction and retail marketing of fish at the fishing harbour in the city till further orders.

The decision was taken as part of the measures to control the spread of COVID-19, on the directions of Collector V. Vinay Chand, said Fisheries Joint Director K. Phani Prakash.

Social distancing norms

“With thousands of auctioneers, retailers and consumers coming in groups to the fishing harbour, it was becoming practically impossible to implement the social distancing norms,” he said here on Wednesday.

Officials of the fisheries and police departments held a review meeting and concluded that it would be difficult to control the crowd at the fishing harbour.

The officials submitted a report to the Collector, who issued the ban orders.

Mr. Phani Prakash said that the ban would be in force till further orders were issued.