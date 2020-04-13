Baisakhi celebrated indoors

Owing to the ongoing lockdown imposed to counter the COVID-19 outbreak, Baisakhi was celebrated indoors. For the first time in history Sikhs have celebrated the harvest festival indoors by praying from their homes on Monday at 11 a.m. The celebration lacked the traditional fervour because people did not venture out of their homes to form big gatherings. Regular Baisakhi prayers were held at the Gurudwara Sadh Sangat, Seethamadhara, by the Hazuri Granthi (Head Priest) at the Gurdawara.

Baisakhi is the religious and historical festival of Sikhs and is celebrated as a harvest festival and commemoration of the founding of the Khalsa Panth (Sikh Religion) by the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji. An online kirtan (rendition of holy hymns) group has been created and Shabad Gurbani is recited everyday from 6 p.m. to 6.30 p.m., according to president of Gurudawara Sadh Sangat, Seethamadhara, S.D.S Anand.